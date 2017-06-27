Recent news:

JLT Specialty voted the top political violence broker

Bernard Goyder 27 June 2017

JLT Specialty is the broking firm held in the highest regard by political violence underwriters, according to a study of the terrorism insurance market by The Insurance Insider's rankings team.

The Insurance Insider's Political Violence Rankings Survey 2017 is a league table of underwriters and brokers generated by the publication's rankings business.

London underwriters and brokers active in the specific line of business submit nominations for their top three counterparts, and score key attributes such as risk knowledge, diligence, creativity...

