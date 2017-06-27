Recent news:

Shift to standalone cover as cyber top line grows: AM Best

David Bull 27 June 2017

Top US cyber writers shifted from packaged policies towards standalone cover as the segment's top line grew last year, according to AM Best.

The ratings agency reported that total direct written premium in the cyber line of business written by US companies climbed almost 35 percent from 2015 to $1.34bn last year.

More than two thirds of the $1.34bn in direct premium - or about 68 percent - was written on a standalone basis, with the remainder offered as packaged...

