AIG and IBM provide blockchain cover for Standard Chartered

AIG has piloted a multinational blockchain-based policy for
Standard Chartered Bank in the first major use of the much-vaunted
technology in the global (re)insurance industry.
The policy, provided in conjunction with technology company IBM,
was written from London and spanned three jurisdictions with
differing regulatory requirements: the US, Kenya and Singapore.
The three jurisdictions were chosen to test the technology's
applicability across markets to gauge how blockchain can alleviate
inefficiencies in the process of effecting a policy
internationally.
Carol Barton,...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership