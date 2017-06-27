Recent news:

AIG and IBM provide blockchain cover for Standard Chartered

Matthew Neill 27 June 2017

AIG has piloted a multinational blockchain-based policy for Standard Chartered Bank in the first major use of the much-vaunted technology in the global (re)insurance industry.



The policy, provided in conjunction with technology company IBM, was written from London and spanned three jurisdictions with differing regulatory requirements: the US, Kenya and Singapore.



The three jurisdictions were chosen to test the technology's applicability across markets to gauge how blockchain can alleviate inefficiencies in the process of effecting a policy internationally.



Carol Barton,...

