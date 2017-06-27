Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Illinois poised to create workers comp fund

Ted Bunker 27 June 2017

Illinois, a state with $11bn in unpaid bills, may be on the verge of creating the first state-financed workers' compensation insurance system to be set up in decades.

The Democrat-dominated Prairie State legislature has passed HB2622, which calls for $10mn in state funds to be used to establish the Illinois Employers Mutual Insurance Company.

The money would come from funds used to operate the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission, with the transaction structured as a loan.

The proposal is designed to...

