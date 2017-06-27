Argentine reinsurance market reopens at 1.7

Argentina's Superintendent of Insurance Juan Pazo has
detailed plans to reopen his country's market to foreign-owned
admitted reinsurers at the 1 July renewals.
Speaking at an insurance event in London organised by the
Argentine government yesterday, the superintendent hailed the
reform as part of President Mauricio Macri's wider economic
plan to "reinsert" Argentina into the global economy.
Pazo explained that as from 1 July of this year 50 percent of reinsurance could be placed with foreign-owned admitted carriers, with this...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership