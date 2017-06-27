Recent news:

Argentine reinsurance market reopens at 1.7

Mark Geoghegan 27 June 2017

Argentina's Superintendent of Insurance Juan Pazo has detailed plans to reopen his country's market to foreign-owned admitted reinsurers at the 1 July renewals.



Speaking at an insurance event in London organised by the Argentine government yesterday, the superintendent hailed the reform as part of President Mauricio Macri's wider economic plan to "reinsert" Argentina into the global economy.



Pazo explained that as from 1 July of this year 50 percent of reinsurance could be placed with foreign-owned admitted carriers, with this...

