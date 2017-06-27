Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Icat gets multiple offers

US property cat specialist Icat has been the subject of multiple indicative offers from potential trade and private equity buyers during the early stages of an Evercore-run process expected to result in a sale, The Insurance Insider reported on Friday (23 June).

According to sources, the firm received initial approaches that number well into the double figures after setting a 15 June deadline for potential buyers to submit expressions of interest.

