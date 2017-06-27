Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

Texas underwriting results highlight auto woes

David Bull 27 June 2017

Statutory data for the Texas personal auto market has provided strong evidence of the challenging conditions facing carriers in the space, which are also driving a number of reinsurers away from the business.

Of the top 20 writers in the state across personal standard and non-standard auto, all but one experienced a deterioration in their loss ratio and combined ratio in 2016, according to analysis seen by The Insurance Insider.

And of those carriers, four - State Farm County Mutual...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π