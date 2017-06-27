Recent news:

Texas underwriting results highlight auto woes

David Bull 27 June 2017

Statutory data for the Texas personal auto market has provided strong evidence of the challenging conditions facing carriers in the space, which are also driving a number of reinsurers away from the business.



Of the top 20 writers in the state across personal standard and non-standard auto, all but one experienced a deterioration in their loss ratio and combined ratio in 2016, according to analysis seen by The Insurance Insider.



And of those carriers, four - State Farm County Mutual...

