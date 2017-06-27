Texas underwriting results highlight auto woes

Statutory data for the Texas personal auto market has provided
strong evidence of the challenging conditions facing carriers in
the space, which are also driving a number of reinsurers away from
the business.
Of the top 20 writers in the state across personal standard and
non-standard auto, all but one experienced a deterioration in their
loss ratio and combined ratio in 2016, according to analysis seen
by The Insurance Insider.
And of those carriers, four - State Farm County Mutual...
