D&O market could face Barclays fraud claim

Any insurance claim stemming from the fraud allegations faced by
UK banking giant Barclays would probably fall to the London
directors' and officers' (D&O) market, The
Insurance Insider understands.
Sources told this publication that even though a financial
institutions (FI) crime policy would typically cover instances of
fraud, the circumstances around this particular case meant the
D&O market could pay out tens of millions of pounds.
Barclays, its former chief executive John Varley and three other ex-senior executives have been...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership