Recent news:

D&O market could face Barclays fraud claim

Catrin Shi and Charlie Thomas 27 June 2017

Any insurance claim stemming from the fraud allegations faced by UK banking giant Barclays would probably fall to the London directors' and officers' (D&O) market, The Insurance Insider understands.



Sources told this publication that even though a financial institutions (FI) crime policy would typically cover instances of fraud, the circumstances around this particular case meant the D&O market could pay out tens of millions of pounds.



Barclays, its former chief executive John Varley and three other ex-senior executives have been...

