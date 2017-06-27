Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

Search archive

Reinsurers fight to limit reductions to 5% in LatAm renewal

Dan Ascher 27 June 2017

The key 1 July renewal for the Latin American market is expected to go down to the wire in what one underwriter described as a "schizophrenic" market.

Brokers are understood to have been pushing for rate reductions of up to 25 percent in some situations. However, early indications from underwriters surveyed by The Insurance Insider suggested average reductions for renewing treaty business were likely to be in the mid-single-digit range.

Sources said the continued softening applied broadly across property and...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π