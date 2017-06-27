Recent news:

Reinsurers fight to limit reductions to 5% in LatAm renewal

Dan Ascher 27 June 2017

The key 1 July renewal for the Latin American market is expected to go down to the wire in what one underwriter described as a "schizophrenic" market.

Brokers are understood to have been pushing for rate reductions of up to 25 percent in some situations. However, early indications from underwriters surveyed by The Insurance Insider suggested average reductions for renewing treaty business were likely to be in the mid-single-digit range.

Sources said the continued softening applied broadly across property and...

