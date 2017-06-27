Recent news:

Late cycle MGA gold rush continues with Long start-up

Adam McNestrie 27 June 2017

The juggernaut of London market MGA formation is showing no signs of slowing with the news that Aspen Re's former London head Stefan Long is working on a start-up in conjunction with Martin Reith's Neon.

Interest in the MGA space has been intense in recent months as underwriters from corporate backgrounds look to reinvent themselves as entrepreneurs and a growing number of incubators vie for their signatures.

MGA creation typically gathers pace in the latter stages of the soft cycle...

