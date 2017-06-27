Late cycle MGA gold rush continues with Long start-up

The juggernaut of London market MGA formation is showing no signs of slowing with the news that Aspen Re's former London head Stefan Long is working on a start-up in conjunction with Martin Reith's Neon.
Interest in the MGA space has been intense in recent months as underwriters from corporate backgrounds look to reinvent themselves as entrepreneurs and a growing number of incubators vie for their signatures.
MGA creation typically gathers pace in the latter stages of the soft cycle...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership