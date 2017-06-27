Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 June 2017

JLT signals intention to roll out SMB in London

Adam McNestrie 27 June 2017

JLT Specialty, one of the biggest producers to the London market, has informed carriers that it intends to impose subscription market brokerage (SMB) on classes of business where placements are syndicated, The Insurance Insider has learned.

In a fresh blow to underwriters already struggling with expense ratios that have topped 40 percent, JLT's specialty arm has said that having introduced SMB selectively over the last six to 12 months it will now look to roll it out more generally.

Broking...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/4

