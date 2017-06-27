Recent news:

If it is broke, fix it

Mark Geoghegan 27 June 2017

It turns out that markets aren't broken after all.



Our lead story shows that if conditions change enough markets can and do react.

Here in the UK, the motor reinsurance market is adjusting to the shock stimulus of devastating recent changes to the Ogden bodily injury discount rate applied by the judiciary.

Some participants have pulled out and significant price changes have been achieved by those that remain.



Action still equals reaction.

It is also life-affirming to see common sense begin to make a comeback in some of the most unlikely places on earth.

Economically speaking, Argentina has been an area where anything approaching common sense has not been present for most of the 20th century and nearly all of the third millennium.

But it really should never have come to this.



Born the lucky country of South America, over half of its vast lands are fertile. Its varied climate supports livestock and a cornucopia of staple and high-value crops that it exports all over the world.

Meanwhile, the areas that aren't fertile are blessed with some of the world's most abundant natural energy and mineral resources.

At the beginning of the 20th century it had the highest GDP per capita in the world and vied with the US for attracting huge pools of immigration from Europe.

Then came spectacular economic mismanagement.

The country was ruled by the co-option of various economic groups at the expense of others. Investment was driven away by national economics and confiscation and the long-term relative decline began. Hyperinflation, default and private ruin were the eventual result.

The (re)insurance market was collateral damage and in a final squeeze was effectively nationalised as part of a package of capital controls back in 2011.

But finally the government of Mauricio Macri is trying to do something about all this.

Years of being shut out of global capital markets can be a virtue. The country has a lowly debt-to-GDP ratio of 26 percent and almost non-existent corporate bond and stock markets.

The chronic underinvestment of generations needs to be remedied and growth could return with a bang.

This could be the investment opportunity of the century - an early chance to fund another Australia.

But it's all about rebuilding confidence.

Thankfully, international investors aren't currently risk-averse and have enthusiastically backed major new bond issuances.

But years of state abuse of private wealth through currency manipulation, inflation, capital controls and sometimes outright appropriation have taken their toll on private savers.

If Argentine growth is to take off it needs to reinvigorate its financial institutions and diversify its sources of funds.

At only 0.6 percent of GDP, life and pensions are massively underpenetrated.

If this rate could be coaxed upwards, Argentina could ditch much of its reliance on the kindness of strangers and begin to finance a lot more of its own growth, with local pension funds buying the stocks and bonds of Argentine companies.

International reinsurers have a large role to play in priming the economic pump here - the growth opportunity is significant.

Meanwhile, for the non-life market a $100bn national infrastructure plan is a major boost that will need insurance and reinsurance support.

And to assist in this goal yesterday, the Argentine Insurance Superintendent and his team unveiled the staged liberalisation of the Argentine reinsurance market to an audience in London (see page 7).

Markets can still work if you let them.

If Argentina can cushion the poorest in its society from too speedy a transition from state price controls of utilities and staples, a stellar reaffirmation of markets' positive strengths might be achieved.