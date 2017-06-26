Recent news:

Anthem agrees to largest ever data breach settlement

Dan Ascher 23 June 2017

Anthem has agreed to a $115mn settlement of a class action lawsuit related to the 2015 cyber attack that saw almost 80 million people have their records stolen from the US health insurer.



The company had in place a $100mn AIG-led cyber tower at the time of the attack, which involved the theft of personal data.

But as The Insurance Insider reported in the immediate aftermath of Anthem disclosing the attack, it was widely expected that the cost of notifying...

