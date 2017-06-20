Recent news:

Axis Northshore Re II cat bond targets $250mn

Sofia Geraghty 20 June 2017

Axis Capital is seeking $250mn from a second cat bond, Northshore Re II 2017-1, which will cover a number of its subsidiaries, Trading Risk understands.

Northshore Re II will provide per-occurrence cover against US wind and quake perils for Axis Re, Axis Insurance and Axis Specialty.

It will trigger on province-weighted insured industry loss data that uses loss estimates from Property Claim Services (PCS).

Axis Capital is offering an initial spread guidance of 750 to 850 basis points (bps) for...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password