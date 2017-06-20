Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Neon hires Argo reinsurance buyer Gibson

Fiona Robertson 20 June 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Neon has recruited Argo's reinsurance buyer Mark Gibson, who is likely to start work at the firm this summer, sources told sister publication Trading Risk.

Gibson spent five years at Argo, where he was director of alternative risk capital.

As part of his work on Argo's reinsurance arrangements Gibson set up the carrier's Harambee Re sidecar in 2013. Harambee was one of the first such vehicles to cede primary insurance risk to capital market investors.

Before joining Argo...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π