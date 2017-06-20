Recent news:

Neon hires Argo reinsurance buyer Gibson

Fiona Robertson 20 June 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Neon has recruited Argo's reinsurance buyer Mark Gibson, who is likely to start work at the firm this summer, sources told sister publication Trading Risk.

Gibson spent five years at Argo, where he was director of alternative risk capital.

As part of his work on Argo's reinsurance arrangements Gibson set up the carrier's Harambee Re sidecar in 2013. Harambee was one of the first such vehicles to cede primary insurance risk to capital market investors.

Before joining Argo...

