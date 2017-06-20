Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Leadenhall invests in start-up as AuM hit $4.2bn

Lucy Jones 20 June 2017

Leadenhall Capital Partners announced its assets under management (AuM) had grown by more than $800mn in the past half-year to reach $4.2bn by 1 June as the company was named as an investor in start-up Gryphon Group Holdings.

Luca Albertini, Leadenhall CEO, said that the insurance-linked securities (ILS) investment management firm had recorded growth in both its non-life and life businesses, which reflected increased appetite from existing and new investors.

"We also turned down significant additional investment requests which came...

