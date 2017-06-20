Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Surplus lines lead performance at Starr subsidiaries

Iulia Ciutina 20 June 2017

Insurance and reinsurance companies under the ownership of Starr International Company Incorporated (SICO) have recorded a healthy underwriting performance in recent calendar years, led by its North American surplus lines unit.

Click to enlarge Starr Surplus Lines, one of SICO's two North American subsidiaries, posted a significantly improved underwriting result for 2016, according to AM Best reports.

The subsidiary's combined ratio shed 22.5 percentage points year-on-year to stand at 70.4 percent.

This came as the expense ratio reduced by 13.5...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

