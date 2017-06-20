Recent news:

Surplus lines lead performance at Starr subsidiaries

Iulia Ciutina 20 June 2017

Insurance and reinsurance companies under the ownership of Starr International Company Incorporated (SICO) have recorded a healthy underwriting performance in recent calendar years, led by its North American surplus lines unit.

Click to enlarge Starr Surplus Lines, one of SICO's two North American subsidiaries, posted a significantly improved underwriting result for 2016, according to AM Best reports.

The subsidiary's combined ratio shed 22.5 percentage points year-on-year to stand at 70.4 percent.

This came as the expense ratio reduced by 13.5...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password