The Insider 50 continues to rise

Iulia Ciutina 20 June 2017

Our P&C non-life (re)insurance index, The Insider 50, posted continuous growth over the past month and rose 1.0 percent last week to 1,099.5 index points.

The new record level was 3.5 percent higher month-on-month and 6.4 percent above the year-end 2016 result.

By contrast, major market indices were relatively flat or down last week. The FTSE 100 recorded the biggest movement among the indices we cover, with a 0.85 percent drop.

Among P&C (re)insurers, London carriers enjoyed a positive week,...

