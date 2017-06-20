Recent news:

Experience and risk management key in Florida: Kroll

David Bull 20 June 2017

While a soft reinsurance market is positively impacting the Florida homeowners' space, experienced leadership and risk management will be key differentiators as carriers navigate deteriorating underwriting conditions, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA).

The firm said that it believes that investment-grade financial strength ratings are achievable for insurers concentrated in the state.

Click to enlarge "To that end, strong balance sheets, proactive and effective risk management, and favourable operating fundamentals are essential elements," it said in a report on...

