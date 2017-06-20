Recent news:

Camberford Law places itself up for sale

Adam McNestrie 20 June 2017

UK retail and Lloyd's broker Camberford Law is the latest broker to put itself up for sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that Grant Thornton had been awarded the mandate to look for a new backer, and had been on manoeuvres for some time now.

Camberford Law is 51 percent owned by managing director David Ottewill. Directors Paul Cooper and Simon Carter each hold a 24.5 percent stake in the business, having worked with Ottewill on...

