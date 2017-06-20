Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Digest

Catrin Shi 20 June 2017

Cobalt parts with CEO

Shariah-compliant MGA Cobalt has parted ways with its CEO Richard Bishop, The Insurance Insider revealed on Friday (16 June).

The circumstances of Bishop's departure are not known but it comes at a crucial juncture for Cobalt, which is close to securing a commitment for the capital needed for its Lloyd's start-up. Sources said that work to finalise the financing is proceeding, with Bishop's exit not expected to derail the deal.

Faraday US cat departures

Faraday's US...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π