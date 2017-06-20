Recent news:

Digest

Catrin Shi 20 June 2017

Cobalt parts with CEO

Shariah-compliant MGA Cobalt has parted ways with its CEO Richard Bishop, The Insurance Insider revealed on Friday (16 June).

The circumstances of Bishop's departure are not known but it comes at a crucial juncture for Cobalt, which is close to securing a commitment for the capital needed for its Lloyd's start-up. Sources said that work to finalise the financing is proceeding, with Bishop's exit not expected to derail the deal.

Faraday US cat departures

Faraday's US...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password