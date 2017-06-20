Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Zurich in $300mn Australian legacy motor disposal

Catrin Shi 20 June 2017

Zurich is bringing an Australian motor liability legacy book to market as the global carrier continues to clean up its back books, The Insurance Insider understands.

Legacy sources told this publication that Zurich has appointed an adviser to oversee the sale of the book, which holds roughly $300mn in net discounted reserves.

It is understood Zurich is in the very early stages of the disposal process, and first-round indicative proposals have not yet been submitted by potential acquirers.

Likely bidders...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π