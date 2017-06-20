Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

The Hanover cat programme prices down 5%

David Bull 20 June 2017

The Hanover Insurance Group has put out firm order terms on its 1 July-renewing core cat programme that suggest an average rate reduction of around 5 percent, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the multi-year structure of the Guy Carpenter-placed excess-of-loss reinsurance cover is in line with last year's, with the broker requesting authorised lines from reinsurers this week.

There are four layers offering $900mn of protection above a $200mn retention, placed on a multi-year contract basis.

The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π