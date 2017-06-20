Recent news:

The Hanover cat programme prices down 5%

David Bull 20 June 2017

The Hanover Insurance Group has put out firm order terms on its 1 July-renewing core cat programme that suggest an average rate reduction of around 5 percent, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the multi-year structure of the Guy Carpenter-placed excess-of-loss reinsurance cover is in line with last year's, with the broker requesting authorised lines from reinsurers this week.

There are four layers offering $900mn of protection above a $200mn retention, placed on a multi-year contract basis.

The...

