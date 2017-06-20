Recent news:

(Re)insurers braced for welter of Grenfell claims

Laura Board, Adam McNestrie and Catrin Shi 20 June 2017

The devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington looks set to trigger a myriad of claims across multiple lines of business, with potential triple-digit property and liability losses falling mainly on reinsurers.

The biggest gross loss is likely to be borne by the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea's combined casualty and property insurer Protector Forsikring, which is heavily reinsured by a panel of around 10 continental European and London market reinsurers.

But a host of other parties including...

