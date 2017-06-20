Recent news:

Property D&F rates flatten at 1 July

Catrin Shi 20 June 2017

Early indications suggest the decline in property direct and facultative (D&F) rates eased at 1 July as both binder and open market business renewed between stable and 5 percent down.

Sources told The Insurance Insider that London markets are pushing back on further rate reductions as technical profitability comes increasingly under threat. This time last year rate declines were comfortably in the double digits.

The renewal date coincides with the Lloyd's syndicate business planning for 2018, and some believe that...

