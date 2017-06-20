Toa Re working on SPA with Barbican

Japanese reinsurer Toa Re is working with Lloyd's managing agent Barbican to establish a special purpose arrangement (SPA) for 2018, The Insurance Insider can reveal.
Sources said that the proposed SPA - the new designation for a special purpose syndicate (SPS) - is targeting a 1 January launch.
It is understood that Toa Re and sponsor Barbican have already appeared before the New Entrants Assessment Group, passing a key milestone.
The Franchise Board does not meet in August, but the...
