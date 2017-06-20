Recent news:

Toa Re working on SPA with Barbican

Charlie Thomas and Adam McNestrie 20 June 2017

Japanese reinsurer Toa Re is working with Lloyd's managing agent Barbican to establish a special purpose arrangement (SPA) for 2018, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that the proposed SPA - the new designation for a special purpose syndicate (SPS) - is targeting a 1 January launch.

It is understood that Toa Re and sponsor Barbican have already appeared before the New Entrants Assessment Group, passing a key milestone.

The Franchise Board does not meet in August, but the...

