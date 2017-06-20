Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Toa Re working on SPA with Barbican

Charlie Thomas and Adam McNestrie 20 June 2017

Japanese reinsurer Toa Re is working with Lloyd's managing agent Barbican to establish a special purpose arrangement (SPA) for 2018, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that the proposed SPA - the new designation for a special purpose syndicate (SPS) - is targeting a 1 January launch.

It is understood that Toa Re and sponsor Barbican have already appeared before the New Entrants Assessment Group, passing a key milestone.

The Franchise Board does not meet in August, but the...

