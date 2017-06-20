Recent news:

Jamin trades in UBS for Jefferies

Adam McNestrie 20 June 2017

UBS deal banker Mike Jamin is set to leave the bulge bracket bank for rival firm Jefferies, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said that Jamin, a managing director of the UBS Financial Institutions Group based in New York, had resigned earlier this month to take up a senior role at the American bank.

Late last year a vacancy opened up at Jefferies after Marty Dolan, global head of insurance for a number of years, departed.

Dolan, a former co-head of...

