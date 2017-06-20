Recent news:

Bathroom sockets and other BS

Mark Geoghegan 20 June 2017

"Why are there no electric sockets in UK bathrooms?"

Such is the refrain heard by many a visitor whose wet-haired partner is searching in vain for somewhere to plug in their hairdryer in their hotel bathroom.

To visit or live in the UK is to accept a thousand little individualistic quirks, many of them dressed up as being safety-related.

For when said bedraggled partner eventually does find a power supply they are confronted with a massive socket that bears no...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password