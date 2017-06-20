Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Bathroom sockets and other BS

Mark Geoghegan 20 June 2017

"Why are there no electric sockets in UK bathrooms?"

Such is the refrain heard by many a visitor whose wet-haired partner is searching in vain for somewhere to plug in their hairdryer in their hotel bathroom.

To visit or live in the UK is to accept a thousand little individualistic quirks, many of them dressed up as being safety-related.

For when said bedraggled partner eventually does find a power supply they are confronted with a massive socket that bears no...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π