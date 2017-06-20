Recent news:

Willis Re prepares for CEO succession to Kent

Adam McNestrie, David Bull and Dan Ascher 20 June 2017

John Cavanagh, CEO of Willis Re since 2012, is preparing to hand the reins to current deputy James Kent, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources told this publication that an exact date for Cavanagh's departure from the reinsurance broker is yet to be determined, but is likely to be around the turn of 2018, by which point the 60-year-old will have served six years in the role.

Willis Re declined to comment for this piece.

It is understood that Cavanagh...

