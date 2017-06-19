Recent news:

Portuguese forest fires leave 61 dead

Catrin Shi 19 June 2017

Forest fires have killed 61 people in the Pedrógão Grande region of Portugal, according to media reports.

The fires began on Saturday (17 June) after an intense heatwave, with temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, and rainless thunderstorms.

About 60 forest fires broke out in the region, which is around 200km north-east of Lisbon, and close to 1,700 firefighters were deployed to battle them, the BBC reported.

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze, which has spread across several fronts...

