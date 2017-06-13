Recent news:

The Insider 50 outpaces the wider market

Iulia Ciutina 13 June 2017

The Insider 50 advanced by 0.3 percent to 1,088.94 index points in the first full trading week of June, reaching the highest point since the inception of the index at the end of last year.

Click to enlarge Moreover, our index of 50 P&C (re)insurance companies outperformed other major market indices in the period.

The Stoxx Euro 600, S&P 500 and FTSE 100 were all down in the week, posting decreases ranging from 0.3 percent to 0.6 percent.

But not...

