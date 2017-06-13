Recent news:

Generali seeks first European flood cat bond

Sofia Geraghty 13 June 2017

Generali is targeting EUR200mn ($223.5mn) from its Lion II Re 2017-1 cat bond, which is the first insurance-linked securities (ILS) deal to include European flood risks, sister publication Trading Risk reported last week.

The bond will also cover European windstorm and Italian earthquake perils, on an indemnity, per-occurrence basis.

The first flood cat bond was the $150mn Blue Wings deal issued by Allianz in 2007, but this only covered UK risks.

Since then, the MetroCat bonds for the New York...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password