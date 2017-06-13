Recent news:

Hudson Structured targets further workers comp deals

Fiona Robertson 13 June 2017

Michael Millette's Hudson Structured Capital Management said it hoped to do further transactions with Bermudian reinsurance platform MultiStrat after completing a $20.1mn run-off deal linked to workers' compensation liabilities.

The fund manager was the major investor in a $35.3mn reinsurance vehicle set up by MultiStrat Advisors.

The deal also involved $110bn fixed income asset manager Payden & Rygel, which will manage the investment portfolio connected to the workers' compensation transaction.

It is understood that due to the nature of the...

