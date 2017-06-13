Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Search archive

Hudson Structured targets further workers comp deals

Fiona Robertson 13 June 2017

Michael Millette's Hudson Structured Capital Management said it hoped to do further transactions with Bermudian reinsurance platform MultiStrat after completing a $20.1mn run-off deal linked to workers' compensation liabilities.

The fund manager was the major investor in a $35.3mn reinsurance vehicle set up by MultiStrat Advisors.

The deal also involved $110bn fixed income asset manager Payden & Rygel, which will manage the investment portfolio connected to the workers' compensation transaction.

It is understood that due to the nature of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π