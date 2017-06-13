Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

World Bank launches pandemic bond

Sofia Gerghty 13 June 2017

The World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) is targeting $100mn from its first pandemic cat bond, which forms part of plans to raise a larger pandemic financing facility.

The World Bank had hoped to raise a total of $500mn of insurance cover to help it respond more quickly to future pandemics following the outbreak of Ebola virus in 2014.

The three-year cat bond is split into two tranches and will trigger on a parametric, per-occurrence basis using...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/2

