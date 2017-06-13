Recent news:

(Re)insurance executives sell over $30mn of stock in H1 2017

Iulia Ciutina 13 June 2017

Top executives of high-profile P&C (re)insurers have sold about $31.8mn worth of stock in their respective companies to date this year, amid management changes and mixed share price performances.

Large disposals at Arch and Chubb accounted for the lion's share of the total, with those companies' CEOs together selling more than $25mn of stock.

Click to enlarge By comparison, the only large purchase made in the period was at AIG, where newly appointed CEO Brian Duperreault bought 80,000 shares in...

