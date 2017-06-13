Recent news:

Global cyber reinsurance market sized at $525mn

Catrin Shi 13 June 2017

The global cyber reinsurance market hit approximately $525mn of premium in 2015, according to a study by Aon.

In its Global Cyber Market Overview published today, the broker said 95 percent of this premium was written on a quota share basis.

Around 15 reinsurers actively write standalone cyber treaties, though the market itself is still in its infancy.

Longstanding supporters of the market have built their book over time and are able to offer 20 percent to 30 percent participation...

