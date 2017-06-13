Recent news:

News digest

Catrin Shi 13 June 2017

Guy Carp operations head

John Ehinger has been named head of global operations at Guy Carpenter, reviving his reinsurance career after a stint running a firm focused on preventing heart attacks, The Insurance Insider reported.

Before becoming CEO of CardioReady in 2011 Ehinger spent almost two decades in insurance, ultimately becoming chief operating officer of Willis Re.

Argo LatAm chief

Argo Group has hired Jorge Luis Cazar León from Chubb to lead its Latin America business, The Insurance Insider revealed...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password