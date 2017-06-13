Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Market faces $500mn Huntsman loss

Gavin Bradshaw 13 June 2017

The property fac market is facing a potential $500mn loss following a fire at US chemical corporation Huntsman's titanium dioxide manufacturing facility in Finland, according to sister publication Inside FAC.

Operations at the plant in Pori were halted after the fire broke out on 30 January.

The plant is now running at only 20 percent of its former capacity, and aims to be fully operational around year-end 2018.

In the first quarter Huntsman recorded a loss of $32mn for the...

