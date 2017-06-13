Recent news:

Insurance Act implementation inconsistent: Airmic CEO

Bernard Goyder 13 June 2017

The Insurance Act has been implemented inconsistently and in a way that is sometimes contrary to the spirit of the legislation, according to the outgoing CEO UK risk manager trade body Airmic.

Ten months after the most radical change in UK insurance law in a century came into force, Airmic CEO John Hurrell said that some brokers have adopted a "legal, contractual" approach to dealing with the legislation.

The Insurance Act puts a greater onus on insurance buyers to present...

