13 June 2017

Airmic warns about facilities conflicts

Bernard Goyder 13 June 2017

The use of facilities in the commercial insurance market risks creating a "conflict of interest", according to a report by UK risk managers' association Airmic.

In a report released at the 2017 Airmic conference in Birmingham, the trade body raised concerns about brokers pushing risk managers towards facilities with higher fees.

The paper said: "Due to the enhanced commission received from facilities, there is potential conflict of interest that must be addressed to avoid insurance buyers being influenced towards facilities.&...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/2

