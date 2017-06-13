Recent news:

Embrace change or face disruption, InsiderTech delegates told

Catrin Shi 13 June 2017

Embracing technological change does not always come naturally to the fiercely traditional London market.

But as speakers at The Insurance Insider's inaugural InsiderTech London event explained, traditional carriers and brokers may have little choice but to welcome the wave of technology start-ups looking to enter the market.

More than 200 delegates gathered in London last week for the event, which examined a wide range of topics focused on the burgeoning InsurTech space.

But amid discussion over how emerging technologies could...

