Recent news:

Novae continues overhaul as US cat book heads to Fidelis

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

Novae CEO Matthew Fosh has exited yet another line of business in the form of US property cat as he continues to reposition the London-listed firm in an effort to restore investor confidence following a succession of missteps.

It comes after Fosh's warning that the carrier was "unlikely" to turn an underwriting profit this year, as he set out plans to reshape Novae's underwriting portfolio.

At the time, he said the company would withdraw from writing financial institutions, professional indemnity,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password