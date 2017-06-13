Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Centerbridge among Sabre bidders

Dan Ascher 13 June 2017

Private equity house Centerbridge is among the bidders for UK motor insurer Sabre, with minority backing from the Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said a number of other bids are believed to have been lodged for the company, and Warburg Pincus is understood to be among the suitors.

It has been suggested that the bids are in the region of £500mn ($635mn), some way short of owner BC Partners' £600mn target price, and this could still...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/2

