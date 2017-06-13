Recent news:

Opinion: RFIB-Tysers talks

Adam McNestrie 13 June 2017

The death of the London market's independent broking sector has been called repeatedly in recent years, amid a succession of deals.

But a significant portion of EC3's business continues to be placed by intermediaries that are owned either by staff, or by a combination of staff and financial investors.

And there is no sign that this is going to end any time soon.

What is clear, however, is that the analytics arms race mounted by the mega-brokers and escalating compliance...

