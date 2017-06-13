Recent news:

Darag considers equity raise

Catrin Shi and Adam McNestrie 13 June 2017

European legacy acquirer Darag has appointed Macquarie to advise on an equity raise as it looks to secure funds for its deal pipeline, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources told this publication the firm was still in the relatively early stages of exploring its options, but it would be raising equity rather than debt.

Darag, which has around EUR100mn ($112mn) of net assets, is owned by private equity firm Keyhaven Capital.

Banking sources said that Darag will look at both a...

