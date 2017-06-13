Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Further Jubilee creep could take loss to $1.5bn

Adam McNestrie 13 June 2017

(Re)insurers could find themselves on the hook for around $1.5bn of claims from the Jubilee fields loss as the largest insured involved, Tullow, prepares to increase its claim, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The Tullow portion of the claim is currently reserved at $490mn, but sources have said that a new loss adjuster's report will indicate a need for this to rise substantially.

Including interest payments, the new market reserve to cover the deterioration will probably have to be comfortably...

