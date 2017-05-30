Recent news:

P&C (re)insurance stocks hit 2017 high

Iulia Ciutina 30 May 2017

The last full trading week of May brought gains for stocks in the P&C (re)insurance industry, with share price increases significantly outweighing reductions.

Consequently, our Insider 50 index grew by 1.1 percent in the week to 1,073.79 index points - its highest level so far this year.

Click to enlarge The strongest rise was in the US nationwide subgroup, which was up 2.6 percent on a weekly basis and 3.2 percent in the month.

CNA posted the biggest share price...

