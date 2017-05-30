Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 May 2017

Cat bond issuance reaches $7.54bn for YTD

Sofia Geraghty and Fiona Robertson 30 May 2017

Cat bond issuances show no sign of slowing with $7.54bn of funds raised so far in 2017 - only $0.42bn less than the annual record of $7.96bn issuance in 2014.

The total of funds raised for the second quarter of 2017 is $5.19bn, more than the $4.63bn raised from the final three quarters of last year and the $4.60bn raised in Q2 2014.

The high figure was the result of debut sponsors, as well as sponsors returning to the market...

