Recent news:

Q1 results wrap: Cat losses, reserve releases

Iulia Ciutina 30 May 2017

Cat losses exceed expectations

Catastrophe losses surpassed initial approximations in the first quarter, reaching record levels as the majority of claims hit in the last two weeks of the period.

One of the quarter's largest catastrophic events was Cyclone Debbie, which impacted the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales from 28 March until early April, causing wind and flood damage.

Click to enlarge Insured claims from the storm stood at A$756.0mn ($569.5mn) as of 26 April, according to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password