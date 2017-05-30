Recent news:

Q1 results wrap: Combined ratios

Iulia Ciutina 30 May 2017

Underwriting performances in the first quarter worsened year-on-year following underlying deteriorations, one-off Ogden impacts and higher cat losses.

Click to enlarge At a group level, the largest combined ratio increase was at the US specialty insurers with a 4.6 year-on-year percentage point climb to a weighted average of 96.3 percent, which was nearly all due to loss ratio inflation.

The most significant margin corrosion was at Markel, whose underwriting profits evaporated as its first quarter combined ratio took on 12.6...

